Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $577.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

