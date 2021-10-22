Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 102.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

