Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of First Financial worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in First Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.