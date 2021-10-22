Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Ping Identity worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

