Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Regional Management worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE RM opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

