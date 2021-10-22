Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of REX American Resources worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

