Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.79 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of WNS worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

