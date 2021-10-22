Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $10,323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

