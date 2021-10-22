Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,672.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock worth $11,231,761 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $42.99 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 716.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.