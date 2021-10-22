Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

