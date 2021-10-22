Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Univest Financial worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVSP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

