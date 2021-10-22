Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.88 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of PDF Solutions worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $857.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.