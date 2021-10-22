Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.90 Million Stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFT. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

