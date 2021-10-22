Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.94 Million Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of American Public Education worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $24.77 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $463.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

