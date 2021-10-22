Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.16 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 132.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,240,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

