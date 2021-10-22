Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.30 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Tilray worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

