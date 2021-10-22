Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Centennial Resource Development worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.66 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

