Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $5.32 Million in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. CureVac has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

