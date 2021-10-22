Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of MacroGenics worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

