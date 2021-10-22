Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

