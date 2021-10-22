Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Clarus worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.