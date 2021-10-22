Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,425 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 716.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $419,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $11,231,761. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

