Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 167,847 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SKYT opened at $29.85 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

