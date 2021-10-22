Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 502.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Blink Charging worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $29.22 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

