Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.65 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $778.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

