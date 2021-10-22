Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after buying an additional 377,404 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $51.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

