Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,988 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Carriage Services worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $788.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.