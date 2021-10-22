Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,515 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Ladder Capital worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

