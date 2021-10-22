Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,816 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB opened at $32.40 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.