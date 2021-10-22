Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,624 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Forrester Research worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $979.68 million, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

