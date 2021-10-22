Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,624 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Forrester Research worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.11 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a PE ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

