Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,908 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of WNS worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 10.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 154,358 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 24.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of WNS by 13.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS opened at $84.29 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

