Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,133 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of PetIQ worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $733.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

