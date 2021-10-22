Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,947 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 467,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -65.82. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.