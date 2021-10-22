Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,947 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 467,704 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -65.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

