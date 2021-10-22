Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Upland Software worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

