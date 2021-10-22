Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of WideOpenWest worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

