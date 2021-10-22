Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of First Foundation worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.