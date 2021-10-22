Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Merchants Bancorp worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

