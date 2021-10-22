Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of WideOpenWest worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

