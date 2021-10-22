Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 1626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

