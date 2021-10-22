Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSVN. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

