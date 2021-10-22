Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0003 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $10.51 million and $535,815.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.