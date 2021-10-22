Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,006 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.50% of Baozun worth $94,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

