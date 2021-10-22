Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 245 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 199.48 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.99. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

