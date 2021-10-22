Barclays Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,728 ($61.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

