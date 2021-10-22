Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to 235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 230.00 to 235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth $17,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

