Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 347.75 ($4.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £882.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.35. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

