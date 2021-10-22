Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTO. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 594.91 ($7.77) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 857.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

