Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.
Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £932.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.