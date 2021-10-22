Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £932.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

